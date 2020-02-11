App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

CESC Q3 net up 10% at Rs 263 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,344 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 2,415 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, CESC said in a statement.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship company CESC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ended December, registering a 10-per cent on-year rise in the bottomline.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,344 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 2,415 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, CESC said in a statement.

The company informed the bourses that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

On a standalone basis, net profit was marginally higher at Rs 176 crore during the December quarter, while revenue stood at Rs 1,648 crore as against Rs 1,707 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:23 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.