CESC Q1FY20 consolidated net up 7% to Rs 231cr

RP Sanjiv Goenka group CESC Ltd August 14 said the company's consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2019 was up 7.4 per cent to Rs 231 crore, as compared to Rs 215 crore in the corresponding quarter ended 2018.

CESC's total income during the quarter was Rs 3257 crore against Rs 3007 crore in the corresponding period the year before.