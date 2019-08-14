App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

CESC Q1FY20 consolidated net up 7% to Rs 231cr

CESC's total income during the quarter was Rs 3257 crore against Rs 3007 crore in the corresponding period the year before.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RP Sanjiv Goenka group CESC Ltd August 14 said the company's consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2019 was up 7.4 per cent to Rs 231 crore, as compared to Rs 215 crore in the corresponding quarter ended 2018.

CESC's total income during the quarter was Rs 3257 crore against Rs 3007 crore in the corresponding period the year before.

On a standalone basis, the net profit of CESC was Rs 217 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, compared to Rs 184 crore in the corresponding period the year before.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #CESC Ltd #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.