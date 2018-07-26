CESC Q1 net profit up marginally at Rs 182 crore

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship company CESC Ltd today reported a 2 percent on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the June quarter to Rs 182 crore.

Operational revenue during the reporting quarter was down to Rs 2,159 crore compared with Rs 2,184 crore in the corresponding period of the 2017-18 fiscal, the company said in a release.

The power utility said Budge Budge ranked amongst the top five performing power plants in the country with a PLF of 98 percent, while the Haldia plant has a PLF of 92 percent.

CESC added that operations in Rajasthan's Kota, Bikaner and Bharatpur are running successfully.