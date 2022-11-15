 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CESC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 3,494.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.00 crore in September 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 335.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.00 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 980.00 crore in September 2021.

CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

CESC shares closed at 75.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,913.00 4,102.00 3,494.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,913.00 4,102.00 3,494.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,660.00 2,781.00 1,876.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.00 4.00 3.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 333.00 280.00 287.00
Depreciation 221.00 217.00 222.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 427.00 387.00 414.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.00 433.00 692.00
Other Income 64.00 191.00 66.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 333.00 624.00 758.00
Interest 274.00 265.00 278.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.00 359.00 480.00
Exceptional Items 357.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 416.00 359.00 480.00
Tax 97.00 62.00 140.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 319.00 297.00 340.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 319.00 297.00 340.00
Minority Interest -14.00 -11.00 -5.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 305.00 286.00 335.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.16 2.53
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.16 2.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.16 2.53
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.16 2.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:02 am