CESC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 3,494.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.00 crore in September 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 335.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.00 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 980.00 crore in September 2021.

CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

CESC shares closed at 75.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.