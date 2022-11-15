English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CESC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,913.00 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 3,494.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.00 crore in September 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 335.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.00 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 980.00 crore in September 2021.

    CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

    CESC shares closed at 75.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

    CESC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,913.004,102.003,494.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,913.004,102.003,494.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,660.002,781.001,876.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.004.003.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost333.00280.00287.00
    Depreciation221.00217.00222.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses427.00387.00414.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.00433.00692.00
    Other Income64.00191.0066.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax333.00624.00758.00
    Interest274.00265.00278.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.00359.00480.00
    Exceptional Items357.00----
    P/L Before Tax416.00359.00480.00
    Tax97.0062.00140.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities319.00297.00340.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period319.00297.00340.00
    Minority Interest-14.00-11.00-5.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates305.00286.00335.00
    Equity Share Capital133.00133.00133.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.162.53
    Diluted EPS2.302.162.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.162.53
    Diluted EPS2.302.162.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:02 am