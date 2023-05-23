CESC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,102.00 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,102.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.02% from Rs. 3,011.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 433.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.12% from Rs. 424.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 619.00 crore in March 2023 down 43.98% from Rs. 1,105.00 crore in March 2022.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

CESC shares closed at 70.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.