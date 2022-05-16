 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CESC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,011.00 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,011.00 crore in March 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 2,890.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 424.00 crore in March 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 423.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,105.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 953.00 crore in March 2021.

CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 31.90 in March 2021.

CESC shares closed at 78.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 16.47% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,011.00 2,826.00 2,890.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,011.00 2,826.00 2,890.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,606.00 1,596.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 4.00 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 1,369.00
Employees Cost 266.00 242.00 234.00
Depreciation 223.00 221.00 218.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 439.00 439.00 443.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 473.00 324.00 622.00
Other Income 409.00 408.00 113.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 882.00 732.00 735.00
Interest 298.00 273.00 290.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 584.00 459.00 445.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 100.00
P/L Before Tax 584.00 459.00 545.00
Tax 139.00 119.00 116.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 445.00 340.00 429.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 445.00 340.00 429.00
Minority Interest -21.00 -11.00 -6.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 424.00 329.00 423.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.48 31.90
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.48 31.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.48 31.90
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.48 31.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

