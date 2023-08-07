English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CESC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,310.00 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,310.00 crore in June 2023 up 5.07% from Rs. 4,102.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 347.00 crore in June 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 286.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 783.00 crore in June 2023 down 6.9% from Rs. 841.00 crore in June 2022.

    CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

    CESC shares closed at 78.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

    CESC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,310.003,102.004,102.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,310.003,102.004,102.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,639.00924.002,781.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.004.004.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost305.00289.00280.00
    Depreciation300.00221.00217.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,639.001,372.00387.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax424.00292.00433.00
    Other Income59.00106.00191.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax483.00398.00624.00
    Interest308.00289.00265.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.00109.00359.00
    Exceptional Items264.00441.00--
    P/L Before Tax439.00550.00359.00
    Tax71.00105.0062.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities368.00445.00297.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period368.00445.00297.00
    Minority Interest-21.00-12.00-11.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates347.00433.00286.00
    Equity Share Capital133.00133.00133.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.623.272.16
    Diluted EPS2.623.272.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.623.272.16
    Diluted EPS2.623.272.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!