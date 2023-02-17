CESC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,129.00 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,129.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.72% from Rs. 2,826.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 329.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 591.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.99% from Rs. 953.00 crore in December 2021.