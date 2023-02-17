 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CESC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,129.00 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,129.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.72% from Rs. 2,826.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 329.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 591.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.99% from Rs. 953.00 crore in December 2021.

CESC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,129.00 3,913.00 2,826.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,129.00 3,913.00 2,826.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 964.00 2,660.00 1,596.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.00 3.00 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 287.00 333.00 242.00
Depreciation 219.00 221.00 221.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,379.00 427.00 439.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.00 269.00 324.00
Other Income 95.00 64.00 408.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 372.00 333.00 732.00
Interest 289.00 274.00 273.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.00 59.00 459.00
Exceptional Items 331.00 357.00 --
P/L Before Tax 414.00 416.00 459.00
Tax 78.00 97.00 119.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 336.00 319.00 340.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 336.00 319.00 340.00
Minority Interest -17.00 -14.00 -11.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 319.00 305.00 329.00
Equity Share Capital 133.00 133.00 133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 2.30 2.48
Diluted EPS 2.40 2.30 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 2.30 2.48
Diluted EPS 2.40 2.30 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
