CESC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,826.00 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,826.00 crore in December 2021 up 11.3% from Rs. 2,539.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.00 crore in December 2021 up 1.54% from Rs. 324.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 953.00 crore in December 2021 up 23.45% from Rs. 772.00 crore in December 2020.

CESC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 24.13 in December 2020.

CESC shares closed at 92.25 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.20% returns over the last 6 months and 32.77% over the last 12 months.