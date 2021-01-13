MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CESC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,539.00 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CESC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,539.00 crore in December 2020 up 8.32% from Rs. 2,344.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.35% from Rs. 267.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 772.00 crore in December 2020 up 12.37% from Rs. 687.00 crore in December 2019.

CESC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 20.16 in December 2019.

Close

CESC shares closed at 661.70 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.

CESC
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,539.002,990.002,344.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,539.002,990.002,344.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.005.005.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel1,218.001,574.001,160.00
Employees Cost244.00288.00227.00
Depreciation203.00199.00193.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses343.00358.00298.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax527.00566.00461.00
Other Income42.0020.0033.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax569.00586.00494.00
Interest304.00302.00322.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax265.00284.00172.00
Exceptional Items157.00123.00172.00
P/L Before Tax422.00407.00344.00
Tax106.0050.0095.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities316.00357.00249.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period316.00357.00249.00
Minority Interest-4.00-1.004.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates12.0014.0014.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates324.00370.00267.00
Equity Share Capital133.00133.00133.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.1327.9120.16
Diluted EPS24.1327.9120.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.7627.9120.16
Diluted EPS24.1327.9120.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CESC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.