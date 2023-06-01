CES Limited Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore, down 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore in March 2023 down 1.39% from Rs. 49.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 84.84% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 113.85% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2022.