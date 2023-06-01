CES Limited Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore, down 1.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore in March 2023 down 1.39% from Rs. 49.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 84.84% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 113.85% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022.
CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2022.
|CES Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.66
|54.00
|49.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.66
|54.00
|49.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.32
|23.14
|22.01
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.66
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.57
|26.49
|23.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|3.72
|3.51
|Other Income
|0.50
|1.39
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|5.11
|4.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.37
|5.11
|4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.37
|5.11
|4.53
|Tax
|-2.00
|2.39
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.62
|2.72
|4.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.62
|2.72
|4.12
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.75
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.75
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.75
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.75
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited