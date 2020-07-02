CES Limited Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.17 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.17 crore in March 2020 up 11.94% from Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020 down 27.39% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 37.15% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019.
CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.
|CES Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.17
|28.20
|26.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.17
|28.20
|26.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.74
|16.25
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.84
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.60
|8.92
|19.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.93
|2.19
|4.15
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.54
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.50
|2.72
|4.50
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.49
|2.72
|4.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.49
|2.72
|4.47
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.58
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.60
|2.14
|3.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.60
|2.14
|3.59
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.59
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.59
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|0.59
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|0.59
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am