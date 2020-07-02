CES Limited Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.17 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.17 crore in March 2020 up 11.94% from Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020 down 27.39% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 37.15% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.