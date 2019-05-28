CES Limited Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore in March 2019 up 29.33% from Rs. 20.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2019 up 326.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019 up 155.19% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2018.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.47 in March 2018.