CES Limited Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore in March 2019 up 29.33% from Rs. 20.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2019 up 326.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019 up 155.19% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2018.
CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.47 in March 2018.
|
|CES Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.06
|27.68
|20.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.06
|27.68
|20.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.85
|19.71
|15.04
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.73
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.15
|6.07
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.15
|1.17
|1.38
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.63
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.50
|1.80
|1.40
|Interest
|0.04
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.47
|1.68
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.47
|1.68
|1.24
|Tax
|0.88
|0.43
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.59
|1.25
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.59
|1.25
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|1.37
|6.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|1.37
|6.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|1.37
|6.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|1.37
|6.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited