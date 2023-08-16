English
    CES Limited Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 47.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 79.95% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2022.

    CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

    CES Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.8048.6647.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.8048.6647.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6925.3221.03
    Depreciation0.580.640.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8924.5723.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.64-1.872.07
    Other Income0.670.501.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.31-1.373.78
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.31-1.373.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.31-1.373.78
    Tax0.94-2.001.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.621.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.621.87
    Equity Share Capital36.4036.4036.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.170.51
    Diluted EPS0.100.170.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.170.51
    Diluted EPS0.100.170.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

