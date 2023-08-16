CES Limited Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore in June 2023 up 17.36% from Rs. 47.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 79.95% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2022.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.