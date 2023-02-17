CES Limited Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 41.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 154.05% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.
CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.
|CES Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.00
|53.51
|41.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.00
|53.51
|41.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.14
|21.92
|17.86
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.65
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.49
|27.35
|20.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.72
|3.59
|2.32
|Other Income
|1.39
|1.71
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.11
|5.30
|3.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.11
|5.30
|3.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.11
|5.30
|3.10
|Tax
|2.39
|1.56
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.72
|3.74
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.72
|3.74
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|1.03
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|1.03
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|1.03
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|1.03
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited