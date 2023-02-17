 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CES Limited Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 41.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 154.05% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.
CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.
CES Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations54.0053.5141.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations54.0053.5141.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.1421.9217.86
Depreciation0.660.650.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.4927.3520.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.723.592.32
Other Income1.391.710.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.115.303.10
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.115.303.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.115.303.10
Tax2.391.562.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.723.741.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.723.741.07
Equity Share Capital36.4036.4036.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.751.030.29
Diluted EPS0.751.030.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.751.030.29
Diluted EPS0.751.030.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

