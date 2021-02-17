CES Limited Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in December 2020 up 17.51% from Rs. 28.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020 down 60.22% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2020 down 44.1% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2019.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.