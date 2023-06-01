CES Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore in March 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 115.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 139.57% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2023 down 145.84% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022.
|CES Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.86
|111.13
|115.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.86
|111.13
|115.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.02
|53.72
|4.98
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.10
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.39
|44.00
|102.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.64
|12.31
|6.92
|Other Income
|0.59
|1.37
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.05
|13.68
|11.62
|Interest
|0.27
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.32
|13.62
|11.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.32
|13.62
|11.56
|Tax
|-3.63
|5.26
|2.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.69
|8.36
|9.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.69
|8.36
|9.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.69
|8.36
|9.33
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|2.30
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|2.30
|2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|2.30
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|2.30
|2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited