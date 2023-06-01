CES Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore in March 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 115.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 139.57% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2023 down 145.84% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022.