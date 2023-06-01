English
    CES Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.86 crore in March 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 115.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 139.57% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2023 down 145.84% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022.

    CES Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.86111.13115.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.86111.13115.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0253.724.98
    Depreciation1.101.101.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3944.00102.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.6412.316.92
    Other Income0.591.374.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.0513.6811.62
    Interest0.270.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.3213.6211.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.3213.6211.56
    Tax-3.635.262.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.698.369.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.698.369.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.698.369.33
    Equity Share Capital36.4036.4036.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.012.302.56
    Diluted EPS-1.012.302.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.012.302.56
    Diluted EPS-1.012.302.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CES Limited #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am