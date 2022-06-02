 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CES Limited Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2021.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.

 

CES Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.36 97.71 82.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.36 97.71 82.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.98 59.90 51.50
Depreciation 1.36 1.55 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.11 24.95 32.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.92 11.32 -2.95
Other Income 4.70 0.73 14.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.62 12.04 11.92
Interest 0.06 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.56 12.02 11.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.56 12.02 11.85
Tax 2.23 4.50 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.33 7.51 10.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.33 7.51 10.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.33 7.51 10.63
Equity Share Capital 36.40 36.40 36.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.06 2.92
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.06 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.06 2.92
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.06 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
