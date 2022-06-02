CES Limited Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2021.
CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.
|
|CES Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.36
|97.71
|82.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.36
|97.71
|82.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.98
|59.90
|51.50
|Depreciation
|1.36
|1.55
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.11
|24.95
|32.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.92
|11.32
|-2.95
|Other Income
|4.70
|0.73
|14.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.62
|12.04
|11.92
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.56
|12.02
|11.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.56
|12.02
|11.85
|Tax
|2.23
|4.50
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.33
|7.51
|10.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.33
|7.51
|10.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.33
|7.51
|10.63
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.56
|2.06
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.56
|2.06
|2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.56
|2.06
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.56
|2.06
|2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
