CES Limited Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.36 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 82.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2021.

CES Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.