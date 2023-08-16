CES Limited Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.24 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.24 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 100.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2023 up 6.27% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2022.

CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2022.