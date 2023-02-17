CES Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 97.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 11.24% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.