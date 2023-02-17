CES Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 97.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 11.24% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.
CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.
|
|CES Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.13
|112.12
|97.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.13
|112.12
|97.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.72
|54.82
|59.90
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.12
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.00
|45.08
|24.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.31
|11.10
|11.32
|Other Income
|1.37
|2.11
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.68
|13.21
|12.04
|Interest
|0.06
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.62
|13.12
|12.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.62
|13.12
|12.02
|Tax
|5.26
|3.76
|4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.36
|9.36
|7.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.36
|9.36
|7.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.36
|9.36
|7.51
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.30
|2.57
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.30
|2.57
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.30
|2.57
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.30
|2.57
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited