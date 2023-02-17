 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CES Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 97.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 11.24% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

CES Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.13 112.12 97.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.13 112.12 97.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.72 54.82 59.90
Depreciation 1.10 1.12 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.00 45.08 24.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.31 11.10 11.32
Other Income 1.37 2.11 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.68 13.21 12.04
Interest 0.06 0.09 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.62 13.12 12.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.62 13.12 12.02
Tax 5.26 3.76 4.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.36 9.36 7.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.36 9.36 7.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.36 9.36 7.51
Equity Share Capital 36.40 36.40 36.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.57 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.57 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.57 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.57 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited