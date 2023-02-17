English
    CES Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CES Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 97.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 up 11.24% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

    CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.

    CES Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.13112.1297.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.13112.1297.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.7254.8259.90
    Depreciation1.101.121.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0045.0824.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3111.1011.32
    Other Income1.372.110.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6813.2112.04
    Interest0.060.090.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6213.1212.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.6213.1212.02
    Tax5.263.764.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.369.367.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.369.367.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.369.367.51
    Equity Share Capital36.4036.4036.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.572.06
    Diluted EPS2.302.572.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.572.06
    Diluted EPS2.302.572.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am