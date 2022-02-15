CES Limited Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.71 crore in December 2021 up 21% from Rs. 80.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2021 up 120.4% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021 up 90.6% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2020.

CES Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

CES Limited shares closed at 0.36 on January 25, 2022 (BSE)