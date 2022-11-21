Cerebra Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore, down 53.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore in September 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 88.05% from Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 69.68% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 36.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.55% returns over the last 6 months and -52.22% over the last 12 months.