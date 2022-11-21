 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cerebra Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore, down 53.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore in September 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 88.05% from Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 69.68% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 36.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.55% returns over the last 6 months and -52.22% over the last 12 months.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.43 30.43 62.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.43 30.43 62.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.70 20.85 -3.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 36.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 12.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.33 2.37 2.01
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.28 2.13 2.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.02 4.98 13.44
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.06 5.01 13.49
Interest 2.32 2.23 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.73 2.78 11.82
Exceptional Items -0.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.54 2.78 11.82
Tax 0.34 0.61 1.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.20 2.17 10.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.20 2.17 10.05
Equity Share Capital 121.20 121.20 121.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.19 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.19 0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.19 0.83
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.19 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

