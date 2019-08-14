Cerebra Int Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore, down 85.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore in June 2019 down 85.5% from Rs. 82.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2019 down 56.25% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2019 down 50.61% from Rs. 12.39 crore in June 2018.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2018.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 23.40 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.83% returns over the last 6 months and -58.62% over the last 12 months.