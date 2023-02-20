Cerebra Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 70.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 96.75% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 86.06% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021.