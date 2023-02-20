Cerebra Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 70.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 96.75% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 86.06% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 10.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -79.20% returns over the last 6 months and -87.59% over the last 12 months.