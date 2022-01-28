Cerebra Int Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.09 crore, up 277.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.09 crore in December 2021 up 277.09% from Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021 up 88.75% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021 up 47.56% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020.

Cerebra Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 87.45 on January 27, 2022 (NSE)