Cerebra Int Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore, up 23.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.19 crore in December 2018 up 23.1% from Rs. 51.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2018 down 59.97% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2018 down 48.38% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2017.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 28.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.32% returns over the last 6 months and -55.59% over the last 12 months.