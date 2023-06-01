Cerebra Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 82.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in March 2023 down 82.63% from Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 148.85% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 107.62% from Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2022.
Cerebra Int shares closed at 6.55 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -82.30% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.30
|13.04
|76.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.30
|13.04
|76.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.55
|7.56
|61.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|2.61
|2.64
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.79
|2.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|1.98
|9.44
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.03
|4.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|2.01
|14.08
|Interest
|3.45
|1.53
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.65
|0.48
|12.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.65
|0.48
|12.05
|Tax
|-2.91
|0.11
|8.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|0.38
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|0.38
|3.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.74
|0.38
|3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|111.99
|112.00
|121.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
