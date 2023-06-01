English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cerebra Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 82.63% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in March 2023 down 82.63% from Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 148.85% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 107.62% from Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2022.

    Cerebra Int shares closed at 6.55 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -82.30% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.

    Cerebra Integrated Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3013.0476.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3013.0476.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.557.5661.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.702.612.64
    Depreciation0.120.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.792.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.611.989.44
    Other Income0.410.034.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.202.0114.08
    Interest3.451.532.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.650.4812.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.650.4812.05
    Tax-2.910.118.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.740.383.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.740.383.56
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.740.383.56
    Equity Share Capital111.99112.00121.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.030.03
    Diluted EPS-0.030.030.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.030.03
    Diluted EPS-0.030.030.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:55 am