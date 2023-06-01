Cerebra Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, down 82.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in March 2023 down 82.63% from Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 148.85% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 107.62% from Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2022.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 6.55 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -82.30% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.