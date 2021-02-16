Cerebra Int Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore, down 50.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.73 crore in December 2020 down 50.76% from Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2020 down 53.84% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2020 down 35.65% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2019.

Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2019.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 54.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.73% returns over the last 6 months and 47.90% over the last 12 months.