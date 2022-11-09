 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitary Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.26 crore, up 5.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 414.26 crore in September 2022 up 5.35% from Rs. 393.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.72 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 38.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.36 in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,482.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.20% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 414.26 395.75 393.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 414.26 395.75 393.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.07 54.77 41.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 168.39 152.77 161.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.30 -24.31 -8.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.75 48.92 47.43
Depreciation 7.71 6.99 7.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.29 102.44 93.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.34 54.17 50.30
Other Income 10.95 -0.27 6.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.29 53.90 57.27
Interest 1.27 0.94 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.02 52.96 56.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.02 52.96 56.25
Tax 17.31 13.33 14.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.72 39.63 42.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.72 39.63 42.09
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.99 30.47 32.36
Diluted EPS 38.99 30.47 32.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.99 30.47 32.36
Diluted EPS 38.99 30.47 32.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am
