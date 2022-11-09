English
    Cera Sanitary Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.26 crore, up 5.35% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 414.26 crore in September 2022 up 5.35% from Rs. 393.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.72 crore in September 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021.

    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 38.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.36 in September 2021.

    Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,482.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.20% over the last 12 months.

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations414.26395.75393.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations414.26395.75393.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0754.7741.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods168.39152.77161.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.30-24.31-8.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7548.9247.43
    Depreciation7.716.997.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.29102.4493.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.3454.1750.30
    Other Income10.95-0.276.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2953.9057.27
    Interest1.270.941.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0252.9656.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.0252.9656.25
    Tax17.3113.3314.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.7239.6342.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.7239.6342.09
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.9930.4732.36
    Diluted EPS38.9930.4732.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.9930.4732.36
    Diluted EPS38.9930.4732.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am