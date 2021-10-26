Cera Sanitary Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 393.23 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.23 crore in September 2021 up 23.69% from Rs. 317.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.09 crore in September 2021 up 60.11% from Rs. 26.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021 up 46.16% from Rs. 44.39 crore in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 32.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 20.21 in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,237.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.84% returns over the last 6 months and 99.69% over the last 12 months.