Cera Sanitary Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.68 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.68 crore in March 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 431.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2022 up 21.07% from Rs. 43.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.30 crore in March 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 65.61 crore in March 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 40.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.07 in March 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 3,864.60 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Cera Sanitaryware
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 438.68 387.01 431.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 438.68 387.01 431.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.12 48.09 37.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 184.21 160.61 207.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.21 -24.78 -16.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.10 48.17 42.84
Depreciation 7.77 7.77 8.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.05 93.83 97.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.64 53.32 54.76
Other Income 5.89 4.17 2.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.53 57.49 57.22
Interest 1.52 1.00 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.01 56.49 55.84
Exceptional Items -5.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.27 56.49 55.84
Tax 21.19 14.22 12.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.08 42.27 43.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.08 42.27 43.02
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.04 32.50 33.07
Diluted EPS 40.04 32.50 33.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.04 32.50 33.07
Diluted EPS 40.04 32.50 33.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
