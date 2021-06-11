Cera Sanitary Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 431.37 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.37 crore in March 2021 up 47.11% from Rs. 293.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.02 crore in March 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.61 crore in March 2021 up 40.64% from Rs. 46.65 crore in March 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 33.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 29.58 in March 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,382.40 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.35% returns over the last 6 months and 92.98% over the last 12 months.