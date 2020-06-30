Cera Sanitary Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 293.24 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.24 crore in March 2020 down 29.01% from Rs. 413.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2020 up 1.12% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.65 crore in March 2020 down 32.86% from Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2019.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 29.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 29.25 in March 2019.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 2,219.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.