you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cera Sanitary Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 293.24 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.24 crore in March 2020 down 29.01% from Rs. 413.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2020 up 1.12% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.65 crore in March 2020 down 32.86% from Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2019.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 29.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 29.25 in March 2019.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 2,219.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations293.24321.35413.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations293.24321.35413.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0926.4928.73
Purchase of Traded Goods131.54134.69182.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.552.31-3.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.6841.1238.68
Depreciation9.058.016.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.0773.81103.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3534.9157.12
Other Income4.254.305.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6039.2162.80
Interest1.161.071.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4438.1561.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.4438.1561.30
Tax-2.039.7823.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4728.3738.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4728.3738.04
Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.5821.8129.25
Diluted EPS29.5821.8129.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.5821.8129.25
Diluted EPS29.5821.8129.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Cera Sanitary #Cera Sanitaryware #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results

