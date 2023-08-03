English
    Cera Sanitary Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.19 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.19 crore in June 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 395.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.37 crore in June 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 39.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.21 crore in June 2023 up 38.3% from Rs. 60.89 crore in June 2022.

    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 43.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.47 in June 2022.

    Cera Sanitary shares closed at 7,744.00 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 60.04% over the last 12 months.

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.19530.38395.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.19530.38395.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.8454.2254.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods145.16179.50152.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5414.19-24.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.7854.5548.92
    Depreciation7.787.796.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.45142.82102.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.7277.3054.17
    Other Income15.7113.04-0.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.4390.3453.90
    Interest1.181.900.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.2588.4452.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.2588.4452.96
    Tax18.8720.5113.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.3767.9439.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.3767.9439.63
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3548.3930.47
    Diluted EPS43.3548.3930.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3548.3930.47
    Diluted EPS43.3548.3930.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

