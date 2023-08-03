Cera Sanitary Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.19 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.19 crore in June 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 395.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.37 crore in June 2023 up 42.25% from Rs. 39.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.21 crore in June 2023 up 38.3% from Rs. 60.89 crore in June 2022.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 43.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.47 in June 2022.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 7,744.00 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 60.04% over the last 12 months.