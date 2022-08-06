 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitary Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 395.75 crore, up 77.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 395.75 crore in June 2022 up 77.59% from Rs. 222.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.63 crore in June 2022 up 206.8% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.89 crore in June 2022 up 137.85% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 30.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.93 in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,700.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 395.75 438.68 222.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 395.75 438.68 222.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.77 55.12 31.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 152.77 184.21 101.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.31 -35.21 -34.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.92 52.10 43.05
Depreciation 6.99 7.77 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.44 100.05 61.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.17 74.64 12.55
Other Income -0.27 5.89 5.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.90 80.53 18.31
Interest 0.94 1.52 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.96 79.01 17.26
Exceptional Items -- -5.74 --
P/L Before Tax 52.96 73.27 17.26
Tax 13.33 21.19 4.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.63 52.08 12.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.63 52.08 12.92
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.47 40.04 9.93
Diluted EPS 30.47 40.04 9.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.47 40.04 9.93
Diluted EPS 30.47 40.04 9.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

