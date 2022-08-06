Cera Sanitary Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 395.75 crore, up 77.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.75 crore in June 2022 up 77.59% from Rs. 222.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.63 crore in June 2022 up 206.8% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.89 crore in June 2022 up 137.85% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 30.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.93 in June 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,700.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.