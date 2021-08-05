Cera Sanitary Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.84 crore, up 56.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.84 crore in June 2021 up 56.28% from Rs. 142.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021 up 344.17% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2021 up 89.35% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,597.85 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.45% returns over the last 6 months and 107.64% over the last 12 months.