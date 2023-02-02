Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 387.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.37 crore in December 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 65.26 crore in December 2021.