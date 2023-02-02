 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 387.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.37 crore in December 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 65.26 crore in December 2021.

Cera Sanitaryware
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.80 414.26 387.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 455.80 414.26 387.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.58 58.07 48.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 171.77 168.39 160.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.92 -43.30 -24.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.07 54.75 48.17
Depreciation 7.96 7.71 7.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.44 110.29 93.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.89 58.34 53.32
Other Income 13.70 10.95 4.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.59 69.29 57.49
Interest 1.29 1.27 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.30 68.02 56.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.30 68.02 56.49
Tax 20.93 17.31 14.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.37 50.72 42.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.37 50.72 42.27
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.34 38.99 32.50
Diluted EPS 43.34 38.99 32.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.34 38.99 32.50
Diluted EPS 43.34 38.99 32.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
