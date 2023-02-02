English
    Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 455.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 387.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.37 crore in December 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 65.26 crore in December 2021.

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations455.80414.26387.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations455.80414.26387.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.5858.0748.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods171.77168.39160.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.92-43.30-24.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.0754.7548.17
    Depreciation7.967.717.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.44110.2993.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.8958.3453.32
    Other Income13.7010.954.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.5969.2957.49
    Interest1.291.271.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.3068.0256.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.3068.0256.49
    Tax20.9317.3114.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.3750.7242.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.3750.7242.27
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3438.9932.50
    Diluted EPS43.3438.9932.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.3438.9932.50
    Diluted EPS43.3438.9932.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited