Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.01 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.01 crore in December 2021 up 24.9% from Rs. 309.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021 up 45.32% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in December 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 32.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 22.37 in December 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 4,690.65 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)