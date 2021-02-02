Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 309.84 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.84 crore in December 2020 down 3.58% from Rs. 321.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2020 up 2.54% from Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.12% from Rs. 47.22 crore in December 2019.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 22.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.81 in December 2019.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 3,462.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.30% returns over the last 6 months and 31.09% over the last 12 months.