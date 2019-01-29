Cera Sanitary Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 318.83 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.83 crore in December 2018 up 9.61% from Rs. 290.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.36 crore in December 2018 up 22.86% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.00 crore in December 2018 up 17.65% from Rs. 42.50 crore in December 2017.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 21.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.75 in December 2017.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 2,481.45 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months.