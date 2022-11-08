 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitary Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 403.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.75 crore in September 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 39.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.10 in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,420.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.26% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 415.94 397.20 403.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 415.94 397.20 403.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.65 66.20 59.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 158.78 143.35 137.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.66 -24.85 -9.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.63 49.70 49.08
Depreciation 8.24 7.51 9.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.63 99.97 104.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.68 55.32 52.36
Other Income 10.57 -0.63 7.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.25 54.70 60.29
Interest 1.40 1.10 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.85 53.60 58.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.85 53.60 58.32
Tax 17.71 13.73 14.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.14 39.87 43.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.14 39.87 43.99
Minority Interest -0.39 -0.38 -0.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.75 39.49 43.04
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.02 30.36 33.10
Diluted EPS 39.02 30.36 33.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.02 30.36 33.10
Diluted EPS 39.02 30.36 33.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
