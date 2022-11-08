Cera Sanitary Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 403.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.75 crore in September 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 39.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.10 in September 2021.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,420.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.26% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.