    Cera Sanitary Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore, up 3.15% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 415.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.15% from Rs. 403.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.75 crore in September 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.49 crore in September 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2021.

    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 39.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.10 in September 2021.

    Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,420.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.26% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.

    Cera Sanitaryware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations415.94397.20403.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations415.94397.20403.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.6566.2059.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods158.78143.35137.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.66-24.85-9.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.6349.7049.08
    Depreciation8.247.519.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.6399.97104.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.6855.3252.36
    Other Income10.57-0.637.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.2554.7060.29
    Interest1.401.101.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.8553.6058.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.8553.6058.32
    Tax17.7113.7314.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.1439.8743.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.1439.8743.99
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.38-0.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.7539.4943.04
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.0230.3633.10
    Diluted EPS39.0230.3633.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.0230.3633.10
    Diluted EPS39.0230.3633.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm