Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.53 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:Net Sales at Rs 532.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.91% from Rs. 409.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.75 crore in March 2023 up 19.31% from Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 83.57 crore in March 2022.
Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 48.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.44 in March 2022.
|Cera Sanitary shares closed at 6,564.60 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 71.04% over the last 12 months.
|Cera Sanitaryware
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|532.53
|457.82
|409.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|532.53
|457.82
|409.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.49
|60.81
|43.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|168.99
|163.22
|209.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.51
|-15.86
|-34.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.43
|53.90
|50.07
|Depreciation
|8.34
|8.52
|4.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.90
|120.73
|62.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.87
|66.49
|74.93
|Other Income
|12.39
|13.24
|3.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.25
|79.73
|78.77
|Interest
|2.11
|1.43
|-0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|89.14
|78.30
|79.54
|Exceptional Items
|-5.00
|--
|-5.74
|P/L Before Tax
|84.14
|78.30
|73.80
|Tax
|20.98
|21.41
|21.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|63.16
|56.89
|52.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|63.16
|56.89
|52.65
|Minority Interest
|-0.41
|-0.47
|-0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|62.75
|56.42
|52.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.25
|43.38
|40.44
|Diluted EPS
|48.25
|43.38
|40.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.25
|43.38
|40.44
|Diluted EPS
|48.25
|43.38
|40.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited