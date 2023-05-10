Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.53 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 532.53 457.82 409.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 532.53 457.82 409.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 64.49 60.81 43.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 168.99 163.22 209.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.51 -15.86 -34.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 55.43 53.90 50.07 Depreciation 8.34 8.52 4.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 141.90 120.73 62.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.87 66.49 74.93 Other Income 12.39 13.24 3.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.25 79.73 78.77 Interest 2.11 1.43 -0.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.14 78.30 79.54 Exceptional Items -5.00 -- -5.74 P/L Before Tax 84.14 78.30 73.80 Tax 20.98 21.41 21.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.16 56.89 52.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.16 56.89 52.65 Minority Interest -0.41 -0.47 -0.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.25 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.75 56.42 52.59 Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 48.25 43.38 40.44 Diluted EPS 48.25 43.38 40.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 48.25 43.38 40.44 Diluted EPS 48.25 43.38 40.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited