    Cera Sanitary Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.53 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:Net Sales at Rs 532.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.91% from Rs. 409.91 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.75 crore in March 2023 up 19.31% from Rs. 52.59 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 83.57 crore in March 2022.
    Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 48.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.44 in March 2022.Cera Sanitary shares closed at 6,564.60 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 71.04% over the last 12 months.
    Cera Sanitaryware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations532.53457.82409.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations532.53457.82409.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.4960.8143.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods168.99163.22209.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.51-15.86-34.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.4353.9050.07
    Depreciation8.348.524.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.90120.7362.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8766.4974.93
    Other Income12.3913.243.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.2579.7378.77
    Interest2.111.43-0.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.1478.3079.54
    Exceptional Items-5.00---5.74
    P/L Before Tax84.1478.3073.80
    Tax20.9821.4121.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.1656.8952.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.1656.8952.65
    Minority Interest-0.41-0.47-0.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.7556.4252.59
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.2543.3840.44
    Diluted EPS48.2543.3840.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.2543.3840.44
    Diluted EPS48.2543.3840.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm